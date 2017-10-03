Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report $85.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.99 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $78.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $85.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.89 million to $336.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $369.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $366.39 million to $374.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 81.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Proto Labs has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $54,715.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 146,773.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after buying an additional 56,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 411.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,301,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,521,000 after buying an additional 1,046,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 638,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

