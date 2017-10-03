Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $73.00 target price on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) opened at 65.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $77.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 35.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17,208.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,302,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,091,000 after buying an additional 7,260,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,727,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,550,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,517,000 after buying an additional 489,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,980,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,255,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,809,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

