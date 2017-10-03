Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Position Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 414,464 shares. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.21 million. Prospect Capital Corporation had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Prospect Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG raised shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other Prospect Capital Corporation news, CFO Brian H. Oswald acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,400.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

