ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH Corp. were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. by 1.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in PVH Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH Corp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH Corp. alerts:

WARNING: “ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,514 Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/proshare-advisors-llc-sells-11514-shares-of-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of PVH Corp. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on PVH Corp. from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH) opened at 127.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. PVH Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 8,867 shares of PVH Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $1,110,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 45,525 shares of PVH Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $5,070,119.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,906. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.