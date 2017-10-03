ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,338.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,344,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125,632 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,130,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,688,000 after buying an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 532,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 464,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $45,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 199.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $221.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $628.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $183.30 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.02.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

