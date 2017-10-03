Proofpoint (PFPT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proofpoint earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.431907574171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) opened at 88.68 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The firm’s market cap is $3.94 billion.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.58 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 140.24% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Tracey Newell sold 8,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $738,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $273,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $15,363,769. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

