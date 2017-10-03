Prologis Inc (PLD) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in a report published on Friday. KeyCorp currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Get Prologis Inc alerts:

Prologis (NYSE PLD) opened at 63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. Prologis has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $65.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Prologis had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $766.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prologis Inc (PLD) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/prologis-inc-pld-rating-reiterated-by-keycorp.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 79.28%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Webb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,905,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,716,000 after buying an additional 249,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,529,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,668,000 after buying an additional 673,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,172,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,220,000 after buying an additional 177,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,650,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,883,000 after buying an additional 2,127,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,961,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 661,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.