Profund Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Balchem Corporation (BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem Corporation were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Corporation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Balchem Corporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Balchem Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Balchem Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ BCPC) opened at 82.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.11. Balchem Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter. Balchem Corporation had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Corporation will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

