Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) makes up 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $53,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.44 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/procter-gamble-company-the-pg-shares-sold-by-hartford-investment-management-co.html.

In other Procter & Gamble Company (The) news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $587,399.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,723.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Biegger sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $244,826.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.234% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.985. 2,465,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $234.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.446 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.