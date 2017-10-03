Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $55.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) opened at 64.56 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In related news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

