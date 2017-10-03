ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance Corporation were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ProAssurance Corporation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in ProAssurance Corporation by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance Corporation by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProAssurance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. 42,605 shares of the company were exchanged. ProAssurance Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.14 million. ProAssurance Corporation had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Corporation will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ProAssurance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

In other news, insider Howard H. Friedman acquired 2,000 shares of ProAssurance Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Frank B. O acquired 2,500 shares of ProAssurance Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,722.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $383,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

