Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of New Media Investment Group worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE NEWM) opened at 14.91 on Tuesday. New Media Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $788.22 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $322.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.54 million. New Media Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Media Investment Group Inc. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Media Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets.

