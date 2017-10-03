Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Team, Inc. (TISI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Team worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Team by 79.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Team by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Team by 4.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Team by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Team by 57.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TISI. Johnson Rice downgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Team from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Team has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Louis A. Waters bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,612. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,004.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,130. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc. (NYSE TISI) opened at 13.75 on Tuesday. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company’s market capitalization is $410.29 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $312.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.60 million. Team had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Equities analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

