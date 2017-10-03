Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,696 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $100,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $242,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,301 shares of company stock valued at $495,113. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE PRI) traded down 0.24% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,146 shares. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Primerica had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

