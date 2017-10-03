Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 249 ($3.30) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Premier Asset Management Group PLC alerts:

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON PAM) opened at 178.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.00. Premier Asset Management Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 122.82 and a 52-week high of GBX 158.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 182.71 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Premier Asset Management Group PLC’s (PAM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/premier-asset-management-group-plcs-pam-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Premier Asset Management Group PLC

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.