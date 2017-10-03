Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Silicon Graphics International Corp (SGI) Stock Price

News coverage about Silicon Graphics International Corp (NASDAQ:SGI) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Graphics International Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.86986523047 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Silicon Graphics International Corp in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Silicon Graphics International Corp Company Profile

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (SGI) is engaged in providing solutions for compute, data analytics and data management. The Company develops, markets and sells a line of mid-range and high-end scale-out and scale-up servers, enterprise-class storage, differentiating software and designed-to-order solutions for data center deployments.

