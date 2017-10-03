Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DWS Strategic Income Trust (KST) Stock Price

News stories about DWS Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DWS Strategic Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5032854255797 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DWS Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) opened at 12.49 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

DWS Strategic Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a combination of lower-rated corporate fixed-income securities, fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers, and fixed-income securities of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers.

