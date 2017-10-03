Portland General Electric (POR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Portland General Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $1.99 billion $687.00 million 20.58 Portland General Electric Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.34

Portland General Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 10.06% 8.48% 2.64% Portland General Electric Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Portland General Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 4 3 0 0 1.43 Portland General Electric Competitors 703 3260 2459 52 2.29

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.89%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Portland General Electric’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Portland General Electric pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Portland General Electric rivals beat Portland General Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem. It has five natural gas-fired generating facilities, which include Port Westward Unit 1 (PW1), Port Westward Unit 2 (PW2), Beaver natural gas-fired generating plant (Beaver), Coyote Springs Unit 1 (Coyote Springs) and Carty natural gas-fired generating plant (Carty). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated two wind farms, Biglow Canyon Wind Farm (Biglow Canyon) and Tucannon River Wind Farm (Tucannon River). The Company’s hydroelectric projects consist of Pelton/Round Butte on the Deschutes River near Madras, Oregon, four plants on the Clackamas River, and one on the Willamette River.

