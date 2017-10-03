Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.4365152714825 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

About Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc (Popeyes) develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants (QSRs) under the trade names Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: franchise operations and Company-operated restaurants. The Company-operated restaurant segment includes the operation of Company-owned restaurants.

