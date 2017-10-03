PolyOne Corporation (POL) Stake Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PolyOne Corporation worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PolyOne Corporation by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PolyOne Corporation by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne Corporation by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PolyOne Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PolyOne Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of PolyOne Corporation (POL) opened at 40.76 on Tuesday. PolyOne Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company’s market cap is $3.33 billion.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. PolyOne Corporation had a positive return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyOne Corporation will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. PolyOne Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.97%.

About PolyOne Corporation

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

