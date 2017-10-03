Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of Polaris Industries worth $519,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,035,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) opened at 106.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.31. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,781.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Bilicic purchased 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.18 per share, with a total value of $269,644.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $269,644.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

