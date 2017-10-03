Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Bought by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Polaris Industries worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) traded down 0.316% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.765. 411,192 shares of the company traded hands. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.235 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Bought by Broadview Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/polaris-industries-inc-pii-shares-bought-by-broadview-advisors-llc.html.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $489,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,781.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Bilicic bought 2,833 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.18 per share, for a total transaction of $269,644.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,644.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.