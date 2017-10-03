PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s (PNC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Instinet

Instinet restated their neutral rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) in a research report released on Saturday morning. Instinet currently has a $132.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $129.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.81.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 135.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $135.73.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,613,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

