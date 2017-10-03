PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s (PNC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Instinet dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) traded down 0.70% on Tuesday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,668 shares. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 8.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

