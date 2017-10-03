PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) opened at 135.12 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $135.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,555,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,151,000 after purchasing an additional 589,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,475,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,676,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,752,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,394,000 after purchasing an additional 875,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,761,000 after purchasing an additional 654,997 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

