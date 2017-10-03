PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 62,425 Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 8.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,001,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $901,303.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) opened at 20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

