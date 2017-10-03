PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Masimo Corporation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Masimo Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Masimo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Masimo Corporation from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 86.89 on Tuesday. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Masimo Corporation had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,090.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Fishel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,090. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masimo Corporation

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

