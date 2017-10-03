PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,099,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,740,000 after buying an additional 380,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,873,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,731,000 after buying an additional 356,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,555,000 after acquiring an additional 91,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) opened at 67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

