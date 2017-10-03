PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Position Maintained by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of PJT Partners worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hersch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $76,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Position Maintained by Harbor Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/pjt-partners-inc-pjt-position-maintained-by-harbor-advisors-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) traded up 0.49% on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,712 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company’s market capitalization is $720.92 million.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.