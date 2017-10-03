Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Sells 368,360 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,360 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $77,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Waldron LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 46.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,101,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 504.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,562,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 785,000 shares of company stock worth $65,153,600. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/pioneer-investment-management-inc-sells-368360-shares-of-eli-lilly-and-company-lly.html.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) opened at 86.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.