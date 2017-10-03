Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 35,308 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum Holdings were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc. alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $416,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $69,641.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,905 shares of company stock worth $4,364,295. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ LITE) opened at 55.60 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Lumentum Holdings had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Lumentum Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

WARNING: “Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 35,308 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/pinebridge-investments-l-p-sells-35308-shares-of-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

Lumentum Holdings Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.