Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 35,308 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum Holdings were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $416,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $69,641.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,905 shares of company stock worth $4,364,295. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ LITE) opened at 55.60 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Lumentum Holdings had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Lumentum Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.
Lumentum Holdings Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).
