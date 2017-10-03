Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 29 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,026,000 after buying an additional 3,221,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,279,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,922 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,226,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,811,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PS Business Parks in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) opened at 135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.62. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $137.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.88. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $688,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $522,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,186 shares of company stock worth $4,319,064. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

