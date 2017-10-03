Phoenix New Media (FENG) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) is one of 32 public companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Phoenix New Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Phoenix New Media Ltd alerts:

This table compares Phoenix New Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media 6.14% 4.38% 2.95% Phoenix New Media Competitors -29.30% 9.53% 1.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $223.49 million $11.30 million 45.08 Phoenix New Media Competitors $10.65 billion $3.19 billion 19.77

Phoenix New Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phoenix New Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix New Media Competitors 224 1029 2179 49 2.59

As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Phoenix New Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix New Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phoenix New Media competitors beat Phoenix New Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited is a media company providing content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile and television channels in China. The Company enables consumers to access professional news and other information, and upload text and images (UGC) on the Internet and through their mobile devices. It also transmits its UGC and in-house produced content to television viewers primarily through Phoenix TV. In addition to professionally produced content, content from Phoenix TV and its in-house produced content, the Company allows its users to UGC to its Websites and mobile applications. It operates in two segments: net advertising services and paid services. It provides its content and services through channels, including ifeng.com channel, video channel and mobile channel, and also transmits its content to television viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. Together, these channels form a single converged platform providing integrated text, image and video content.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.