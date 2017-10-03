Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) opened at 110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $134.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

