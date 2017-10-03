Pharmerica Corporation (PMC) Short Interest Update

Pharmerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,813 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 1,267,415 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.25 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pharmerica Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharmerica Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pharmerica Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pharmerica Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pharmerica Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pharmerica Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Pharmerica Corporation alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pharmerica Corporation by 51,604.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,376,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,127,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 370,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pharmerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) opened at 29.30 on Tuesday. Pharmerica Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

Pharmerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Pharmerica Corporation had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pharmerica Corporation will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pharmerica Corporation (PMC) Short Interest Update” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/pharmerica-corporation-pmc-short-interest-update.html.

About Pharmerica Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmerica Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmerica Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.