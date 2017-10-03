Pharmerica Corporation (PMC) Short Interest Update

Pharmerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,813 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 1,267,415 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.25 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pharmerica Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharmerica Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pharmerica Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pharmerica Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pharmerica Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pharmerica Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pharmerica Corporation by 51,604.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,376,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,127,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharmerica Corporation by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 370,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pharmerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) opened at 29.30 on Tuesday. Pharmerica Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.
Pharmerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Pharmerica Corporation had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pharmerica Corporation will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
