Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Petroquest Energy Inc (NYSE:PQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on growing its reserves and shareholder value through a combination of drilling development locations and high potential exploration prospects along and in the Gulf of Mexico. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Petroquest Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Petroquest Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroquest Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petroquest Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Petroquest Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The firm’s market cap is $48.04 million. Petroquest Energy has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petroquest Energy will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Petroquest Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,953 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 405,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 238,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petroquest Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in exploratory, development and acquisition activities. The Company has approximately 30 gross exploratory wells and over 30 gross development wells. The Company has reserves in various areas, including East Texas, Gulf Coast Basin and Oklahoma Woodford.

