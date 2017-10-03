PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PETS. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of PetMed Express (PETS) opened at 34.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.03. PetMed Express has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $50.90.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. PetMed Express had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $79.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,833 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $342,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,691,000. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 225,474 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 188,615 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

