Persimmon plc (PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,800. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Persimmon plc traded as high as GBX 2,692 ($35.71) and last traded at GBX 2,690 ($35.68), with a volume of 2,209,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,582 ($34.25).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Friday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,570 ($34.09) to GBX 2,650 ($35.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,316 ($30.72) to GBX 2,442 ($32.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities upped their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,600 ($34.49) to GBX 2,601 ($34.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,488.29 ($33.01).

The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,550.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,387.72.

About Persimmon plc

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

