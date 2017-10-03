PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.76% of PerkinElmer worth $507,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4,652.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,854 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,816,000 after purchasing an additional 273,975 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $9,255,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE PKI) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 97,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $70.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

