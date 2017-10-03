People s United Financial Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 89.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) remained flat at $75.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Exponent had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $82,039.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $234,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $961,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,848 shares of company stock worth $5,203,447. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

