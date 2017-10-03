People s United Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,499 ArcelorMittal (MT)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 160.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Bank of America Corporation lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of ArcelorMittal (MT) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 368,535 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.55. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

