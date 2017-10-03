Pentair PLC. (PNR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) in a report published on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $74.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pentair PLC. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair PLC. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (PNR) opened at 69.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair PLC. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

In other Pentair PLC. news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,754,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

