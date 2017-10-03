Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Corp. to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Get Pembina Pipeline Corp. alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) opened at 34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline Corp. had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/pembina-pipeline-corp-pba-increases-dividend-to-0-14-per-share-2.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.