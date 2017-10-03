Peel Hunt Boosts Electrocomponents plc (ECM) Price Target to GBX 650

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 610 ($8.09) to GBX 650 ($8.62) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 567 ($7.52) to GBX 604 ($8.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Electrocomponents plc to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 630 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.75) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 510 ($6.76) to GBX 530 ($7.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 551.40 ($7.31).

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) opened at 652.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.87 billion. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 346.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 662.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 578.27.

Electrocomponents plc Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

