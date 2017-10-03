Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,005 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 22,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington Steele LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Huntington Steele LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (NYSE GE) traded up 0.265% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.635. 16,579,499 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.006 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $29.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Vetr raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.93 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $47,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,347.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $699,337.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

