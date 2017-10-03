pdvWireless, Inc. (PDVW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $59.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given pdvWireless an industry rank of 110 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of pdvWireless from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) traded up 7.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,344 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $459.90 million. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in pdvWireless by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,689 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,150 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,493 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc, is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations.

