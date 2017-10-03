PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in LHC Group (LHCG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.23% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 43,223.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,300,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $173,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) opened at 72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. LHC Group has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $72.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

