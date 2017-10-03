PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Orbotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orbotech by 1.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 1.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) opened at 42.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Orbotech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Orbotech had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orbotech Ltd. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orbotech in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Orbotech in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

