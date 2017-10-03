PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stake Boosted by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 263.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in PBF Energy by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE PBF) opened at 26.91 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $2.95 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $33.50 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

