Paypoint plc (PAY) Receives GBX 1,062.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,062.50 ($14.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Paypoint plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.00) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 1,069 ($14.18) to GBX 1,183 ($15.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Paypoint plc (LON PAY) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 941.00. 9,114 shares of the stock traded hands. Paypoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,176.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 919.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 949.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 641.15 million.

Paypoint plc Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay.

